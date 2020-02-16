Analysts Expect KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report sales of $1.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the lowest is $250,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $13.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.71 million to $15.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.25 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KemPharm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 123,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 801.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 767,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

KMPH stock remained flat at $$0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.26. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

