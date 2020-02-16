Analysts Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings per share of $2.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the lowest is $2.77. Dillard’s posted earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 50.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $47.95 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

