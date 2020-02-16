Analysts Expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Water Works.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.63. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $139.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,912,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after buying an additional 491,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,869,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,677,000 after buying an additional 305,935 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $37,095,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

