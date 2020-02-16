Analysts Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to Post $0.14 EPS

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Unifi an industry rank of 243 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Unifi to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $548,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,315,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,050,199.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 141,217 shares of company stock worth $3,231,507. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,785,000 after acquiring an additional 109,218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Unifi by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Unifi by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 65,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,602. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. Unifi has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $448.94 million, a PE ratio of 127.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). Unifi had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unifi will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

