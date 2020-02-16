Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.
Shares of MRCC stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.
Monroe Capital Company Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.
