Analysts Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $498.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) will report $498.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.00 million to $515.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $642.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

HGV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 739,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,308. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 178.2% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,050,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,609,000 after buying an additional 3,875,266 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,789,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 864,418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $10,591,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $9,556,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 525.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 265,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

