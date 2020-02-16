Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will report $71.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.20 million and the lowest is $70.99 million. Hamilton Lane posted sales of $66.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $270.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.11 million to $274.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $321.19 million, with estimates ranging from $310.70 million to $337.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 49.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,705,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,651,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 89,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,863. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.