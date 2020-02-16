Analysts Anticipate Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Cypress Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cypress Semiconductor.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%.

CY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CY. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.42. 1,967,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 234.22 and a beta of 1.89. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cypress Semiconductor (CY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.