Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Increased by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 4.1% of Dundas Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $18,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 438.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,719 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 297,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,834,000 after purchasing an additional 223,001 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

