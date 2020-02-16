AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Issues Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,253 shares of company stock worth $4,778,204. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

