AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Issues Earnings Results

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.80. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
