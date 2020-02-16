Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,950,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 33,260,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,808.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 775,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,764,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,637 shares of company stock worth $3,103,288. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

Shares of FOLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 2,120,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

