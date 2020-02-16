Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.33.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.