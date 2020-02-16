Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $223.48. 1,611,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.