AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.48% of AmeriCold Realty Trust worth $32,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,988 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

COLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

