America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Short Interest Update

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 342,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.97. 169,246 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $79.95 and a 1 year high of $121.88.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $12,781,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.