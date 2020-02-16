American International Group’s (AIG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.03.

AIG stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in American International Group by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,270 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in American International Group by 3,285.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 592,796 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

