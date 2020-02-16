American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Shares Down 0.7%

American Brivision (Holding) Corp (OTCMKTS:ABVC)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.85, 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American Brivision (Holding) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get American Brivision (Holding) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

American Brivision (Holding) (OTCMKTS:ABVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

American Brivision (Holding) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

American BriVision (Holding) Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's licensed products include ABV-1501, a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1502, a combination therapy for solid tumors with Anti-PD1; ABV-1503, a combination therapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ABV-1504 for depressive disorders; ABV-1505, a combination therapy for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; BFC-1401, a vitreous substitute for vitrectomy; and Maitake combination therapy.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for American Brivision (Holding) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Brivision (Holding) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.