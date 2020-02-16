America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AMX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.98. 1,666,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,729. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

