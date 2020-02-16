Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Holderness Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,070.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,928.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,817.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

