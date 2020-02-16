AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.18.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ AMAG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,571. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $301.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 30,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $325,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 72,466 shares of company stock worth $745,730. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,054 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

