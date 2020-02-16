Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1720-1770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

