Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1720-1770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.
Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96.
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AIMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.
In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
