Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report $126.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the highest is $127.66 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $210.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year sales of $634.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $633.30 million to $635.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $682.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

ASPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 26,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 27,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. 69,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,626. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

