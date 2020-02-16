Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.80-0.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.29 million.Alteryx also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.80-0.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $13.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.00. 3,979,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,360. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.90. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.15.

In related news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,411,251.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $4,370,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,515 shares of company stock worth $18,686,877 over the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

