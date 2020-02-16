Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -2.93 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.34 on Friday, hitting $1,518.73. 1,159,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,435.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,297.32. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

