Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 40,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,739,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 152,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,530,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $5,778,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,518.73. 1,159,857 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,435.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,297.32. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,027.03 and a 1-year high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

