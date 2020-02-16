Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,518.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,435.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,297.32. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,529.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

