Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.61) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.00). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.02) to ($6.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($2.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. Bank of America began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $774,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,628 shares of company stock valued at $24,266,063 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.70. 393,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,493. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $134.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

