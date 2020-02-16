Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns Sells 85,470 Shares of Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns sold 85,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.34, for a total transaction of C$4,985,952.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,707,642.08.
TSE:AP.UN opened at C$59.07 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$46.30 and a one year high of C$57.49. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
