All Sports Reaches Market Cap of $7.14 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $7.14 million and approximately $328,743.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $24.43, $51.55 and $7.50.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $615.96 or 0.06204818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026936 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009975 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

