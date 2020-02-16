Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.25-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Alkermes also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.25 to $0.43 EPS.

NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.77. 3,194,457 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alkermes from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alkermes from to and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.92.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

