Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.06% of Alcoa worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $11,867,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alcoa by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,799,000 after purchasing an additional 494,413 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 465,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 281,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Alcoa by 60.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 234,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.68. Alcoa Corp has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

