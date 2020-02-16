Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Alamos Gold worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 32.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 101.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

