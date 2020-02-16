Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,243 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,157,127 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Akamai Technologies worth $29,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $99.67 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $103.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

