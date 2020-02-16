Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Aimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.95) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aimmune Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

In other news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,702,000 after buying an additional 484,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after buying an additional 663,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,724 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

