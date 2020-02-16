AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,761,000 after acquiring an additional 258,903 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AGNC Investment by 19.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,554,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 730,571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,469,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 202,791 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,286,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,606 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

