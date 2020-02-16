AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives $54.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

AFL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

