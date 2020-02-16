Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth about $16,546,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth about $16,192,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 294,906 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 448,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 211,329 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter worth about $8,642,000.

Several research firms recently commented on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.39. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $56.46.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

