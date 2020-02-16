AEGON to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AEG)

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1735 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

AEGON has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. AEGON has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AEGON to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

AEGON stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

