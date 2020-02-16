Aegis Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,525.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Aegis from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,928.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,817.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

