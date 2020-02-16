Aegis Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,525.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Aegis from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,928.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,817.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1,070.23 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.