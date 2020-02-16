Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ADVM opened at $15.79 on Thursday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $157,900.00. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Kam Lawrence bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,578,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,813,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 533,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,524,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 406,963 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

