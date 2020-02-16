adbank (ADB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $488,015.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, adbank has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. adbank has a market capitalization of $488,015.00 and $13,233.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About adbank

adbank’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,260,291 tokens. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

