Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,819,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,068,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $3,268,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Accenture by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,330,000 after purchasing an additional 177,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,562 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.03. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $158.19 and a 12-month high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

