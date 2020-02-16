ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,005,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 14,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $732,729.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232 in the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.09. 1,140,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,083. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

