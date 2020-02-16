Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Director Sells C$128,000.00 in Stock

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Director Gregory Rush Monahan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total value of C$128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at C$238,960.64.

ABT stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.45. 23,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.27. The company has a market cap of $436.99 million and a PE ratio of 42.14. Absolute Software has a one year low of C$7.28 and a one year high of C$10.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Absolute Software from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Absolute Software from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pi Financial set a C$13.00 price target on Absolute Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Absolute Software from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

