Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Director Sells C$128,000.00 in Stock

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Director Gregory Rush Monahan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total value of C$128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at C$238,960.64.
ABT stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.45. 23,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.27. The company has a market cap of $436.99 million and a PE ratio of 42.14. Absolute Software has a one year low of C$7.28 and a one year high of C$10.56.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.54%.
Absolute Software Company Profile
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
