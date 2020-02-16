Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801,486 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 39,852 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Abbott Laboratories worth $417,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock worth $49,207,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.05. The firm has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $72.36 and a one year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

