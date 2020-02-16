77,205 Shares in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.09% of Avery Dennison as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day moving average of $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

