5,800 Shares in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1,317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,011. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%.

