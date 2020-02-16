5,245 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.08. The company had a trading volume of 748,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,709. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.70 and a 52 week high of $200.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.40 and its 200 day moving average is $174.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

