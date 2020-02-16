$515.07 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report $515.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $512.20 million and the highest is $519.72 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $546.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.95 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday. Consumer Edge raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.64. 750,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,105,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 628,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $8,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $6,208,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3,864.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 223,536 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,421.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 219,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 210,933 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

