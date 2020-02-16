49,606 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $$60.19 during trading hours on Friday. 446,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $60.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.